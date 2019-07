Drinking an apple and pomegranate juice will improve your skin quality tenfold. It is rich in Vitamin C, other enzymes and antioxidants that heal your skin and make it glowing. Vitamin C present in these ingredients works as an anti-inflammatory agent which helps treat acne and dark spots.

What you will need:

1 green apple

½ Pomegranate

3 cups water

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together in a blender. Strain the juice and fill it in a clear glass. Your juice is ready!