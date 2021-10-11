From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

To help tackle the unemployment challenge, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has charged the Federal Government to look in the direction of the green economy as there are vast opportunities for job creation in it.

The minister gave the charge in Abuja at the opening of the sixth meeting of the National Employment Council, with the theme “Creating Environmental Friendly (Green) Jobs”.

According to him, the green economy sector presents an avenue for creating environmentally-friendly (green) jobs in areas such as the ‘construction sector with green jobs concept, renewable energy, afforestation, waste management, including e-waste.’

Ngige, represented by the Director, Employment and Wages, John Nyamale, disclosed that the council would deliberate on what the Federal Ministries of Power and Environment had been doing in evolving strategies and innovative ideas to create decent jobs in the green economy.

He added that ‘under the post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan called “Bouncing Back”, the government is committed to the large-scale installation of mini-grids and solar home systems in a minimum of five million households not currently on the grid.

‘This council has the responsibility of following up on the implementation of this plan and making useful recommendations that can deepen job creation in the green economy.

Ngige noted that the council would be informed on ‘the implementation of afforestation programme and Nigeria’s Sovereign Green Bands by the Federal Ministry of Environment and other benefitting Ministries.’

The minister urged the council ‘to pay attention to the presentations by those critical ministries, identify gaps in what they are currently doing and make suggestions that will add value to their work in strengthening the job absorption capacity of government programmes in this sub-sector.’

