The Nigeria Navy will continue to provide adequate security to critical national assets (CNA) in the Niger Delta to ensure increased economic development of the area, for the overall benefit of the people and investors.

Outgoing Flag Officer Commanding(FOC) Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral SK Ibrahim stated this at the commissioning of the Navy Mini-Barracks at Ekefe Junction -Ikuru Town , Rivers state

The mini barracks was built and donated to the Nigerian Navy by Green Energy International Limited , the Operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in collaboration with its technical partner, Lekoil oil and gas limited.

Ibrahim who was represented by Commodore SG Olubode Fazaz, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, stated that corporate organizations, the communities and security agencies must continue to work together in synergy to protect investments and secure the lives and properties in the Niger Delta. He said the Nigeria Navy under the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral AZ Gambo has improved the security environment of the area.

He commended Green Energy for the consistent focus on securing the area of operation in Andoni area and recalled the construction of the Navy barracks in Ikuru town saying that the mini barracks will provide more accommodation and facilities to the navy staff in performance of their duties.

The FOC while calling on other companies in the area to emulate the oil and gas company stated: “This project!would not only contribute positively to the operational effectiveness of the Naval Outpost Ikuru, but will also boost the morale of personnel of the Outpost.”

Ibrahim said he felt a great sense of fulfilment knowing that another positive impact has been made to the Nigerian Navy.

In his remarks, the CEO of Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL) Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe said the building of the mini barracks was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to aid the performance of the Nigeria Navy. He said the project was a follow up to the building of the Navy facility and barracks in Ikuru town in Andoni community in 2015, and donation of hilux truck in 2019 saying the security network of the area would be improved with the additional provision of accommodation .