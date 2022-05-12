By Merit Ibe

The Green Lotto, a premium lottery brand in Nigeria has launched a new USSD code *566*25#, a second line available on all networks and on the LR Card.

The lottery brand also unveiled its partnership with the reigning Nigerian queen, Abimbola Abayomi.

According to the company, the Nigerian queen, a pioneer presenter of its daily game draw, is a brand that promotes national unity by channelling the ambition, passion and hope of young Nigerian women.

The General manager, Sales and Marketing, Charles Akhenamen, noted that the brand established over four years ago, with large community of believers both online and offline, has the ambition to become the number one lotto brand in the country .

He said starting with just a few terminals in the market, the company has grown to thousands of active terminal across 16 states.

“To ensure flawless play and winning withdraw for customers, we have partnered with some big tech companies, paid out winnings as large as #58.8 million and have a history of always paying our customers regardless of the amount.”

He said their games include Scratch Turbo, 10-direct, 5/90,5/99 and instant games.

“Stakers are always excited about our indoor games because of the high rewards. They include destiny, dream number, champion naija win, green special NowNow, lucky Game confam, royal treasure, naija bag, unlimited, champion and win big.

“Our weekly draws are broadcast live from our two world class studios in Lagos, from our website and across all our social and digital channels. The draws can also be viewed live.

On how it works, Akhenamen said customers only need to purchase the LR Card for #200, dial *566*25#, load the pin and follow the prompts. “They will receive #200 in their wallet, which they can use to play Green Lotto games.