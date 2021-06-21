By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Managing Director, Clenik Petrotech Solutions, Clara Ikuku, has said that the deployment of green technology in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry would ensure that no product is lost through flaring across oil fields in the country.

Ikuku, a geologist and reservoir engineer, who spoke on the sidelines of the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, (NIPS) in Abuja, said the green technology has been successfully applied in basins in Texas where there is zero gas flare.

She noted that Nigeria has a lot to benefit from utilising its gas resources by generating more revenue and protecting environment around the industry.

According to her, “green technology will be a game changer for the gas to power programme. It is the time to end gas flaring because we need the gas to develop our economy and for future generation. We need it for sustainable development.

We cannot continue to do business as usual. A lot of big banks and financial institutions are taking out their money from the oil sector because they think that we are polluting the environment because of global warming. If we show these stakeholders and these big banks that we can still produce the oil safely with zero gas flares, then we can get the investment we need”, she added.

Ikuku disclosed that Clenik Petrotech Solutions and Canada -based company currently operating in Houston, is presently partnering with a green technology company to develop the technology which has been successfully applied at the Appalachian Basin in the US.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Operations, Clenik Petrotech Solutions, Lulu Barango, encouraged young and growing entrepreneurs to take advantage of the immense opportunities provided by the summit in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the creative leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, and the multi-natio