Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenbond Finance Company Limited, Niyi Adeseun, has said the strategic objective of the company is to deepen the nation’s money market by providing permissible financial services to individuals and business entities to grow the Nigerian economy.

He made the assertion at the official launch of Greenbond FCL in Lagos last Friday where he disclosed that “while our approach is though long-term in focus, however, our short-term market entry loan offerings strategy is tightly ring-fenced with an effective loan collections strategy targeted at providing sustainable returns and capital growth.

“We are a boutique financial services company whose objective is to provide permissible financial services to individuals and business entities,’’ he said.

Working collaboratively with its investment partners to meet its loan offerings to the respective and potential clients in the ever-changing needs of the Nigerian economy and the communities in which it operates, Adeseun said: “We provide institutional-based loan offerings in the simplest form and terms through our innovative platform called ‘GreenBond Mobile’ which complements our strategic objectives, and thereby, creating value for our stakeholders.

“Our dynamic financial services approach provides a deep understanding of the areas in which we collaborate and partner numerous public sector and private sector employers to create additional value to their workforce livelihood.”

