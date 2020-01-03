Vivian Onyebukwa

Greenleaf Biotech International, a distributor of health products and other daily consumables, had its official launch and car award ceremony in Lagos recently.

The event brought together Xu Jiancheng, chairman of Greenleaf Science & Technology Group, and other members from Nigeria, South Africa, France, Tunisia, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Namibia, and Burkina Faso, among others. Greenleaf Biotech International has been in existence for 22 years in China but the firm has only been in Nigeria for one year and decided to officially launch the establishment in Nigeria.

In his speech, Jiancheng said the idea behind the introduction of Greenleaf investment into the Nigerian market was to bring health and wealth into Nigeria through organic products.

“Nigeria is seen as the largest market in Africa, with its massive population, which is an advantage,” he said.

Enumerating some of the products and their benefits to consumers, Jiancheng said the sanitary napkin was 90 per cent organic and had the power to correct irregular cycle flow, which, he said, was a big deal to all women in the world. He also mentioned the toothpaste, which, according to him, is made from seed weed, a direct plant, unlike the normal ones that people use that have fluoride. On how the firm sourced its raw materials, he stated that the raw materials were from plantations and vegetation within and outside the borders.

At the event, awards of cars and international trips were presented to some members of the marketing group. Explaining the reason behind the award, he said: “It is to celebrate and encourage partners who have invested time and effort to see the growth of Greenleaf in Nigeria. Also, it is to let people know that Greenleaf Biotech Nigeria is now part of the economy, and we re out to do business. All it takes to be a distributor is simply parting with the sum of N130,000, and the benefit is an instant welcome star pack with a whole sum of N560,000 voucher. That will enable you to make any purchase at a subsidised rate, that is, buying goods at company or member price. It also gives you the right to grow up instantly. When you bring people, you have an opportunity to make money too.”

Stanley Ikwuagwu, Nigeria’s country director, Greenleaf Biotech International, noted that the event was a privilege to the general public as it would provide more opportunities for people to be empowered by the company.

“It is the first of its kind in Nigeria and the first among many series of direct selling companies in Nigeria. It is targeted at an estimated 2,000 Nigerians, youths, graduates, unemployed graduates, networkers, entrepreneurs, and housewives who are sick and tired of waiting for the government to provide jobs for them. It will also give individuals the opportunity to get extra income,” he said.