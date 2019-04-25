THE SUN SPECIAL REPORT ON world MALARIA day

Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited is a wholesome manufacturing and distribution concern, with marketing of affordable medicines, especially anti-malaria drugs being at the heart of its business. As a marketing concern, the company is committed to deploying this to effect a drastic reduction in deaths attributable to malaria in Nigeria, through the provision of information, by way of education and enlightenment, and medicine.

Derrick Osondu, Sales Manager, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, said over the years, the company has consistently provided affordable malaria commodities across the length and breadth of the country. To ensure proper and rational use of these malaria commodities, the company has, year on year, deployed significant resources towards marketing communications and public education on the use of malaria commodities, especially ACTs.

The WHO approved treatment standard for Malaria in sub Saharan Africa. The aim is to point to availability, improve uptake and ensure their proper use following rapid testing and diagnosis.

This has proven to be successful, as recent studies have shown a reduction in deaths attributable to malaria as well as reduction in transmission in areas with previously well-documented high infection rates. This can only be related to reduction in gametocyte load (a fallout of increased uptake and use of ACTs), a key factor in transmission of the infection in areas of high endemicity.

It can be safely said that a coordinated approach anchored on Marketing can help bring about social behavioral change that can lead to individuals taking decisive action to improve their health.

As we celebrate another world malaria day, aptly themed ‘Zero Malaria starts with me’, there is a need for all stakeholders to once again spread the word that together we can tackle this monster. All that is required is an outward sign, which is an expression of an inward commitment to bring an end to this age-old scourge.