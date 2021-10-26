As part of its corporate social responsibility service to host communities within it areas of operation, the management of Greensprings School has awarded scholarship to five indigent pupils from Lagos State public schools.

The five pupils emerged the best from a list of about 50 children from its host communities (Ikoyi, Shomolu and Awoyaya) that were tested and interviewed.

The pupils are Adebowale Afolashade, Idi-Odo Primary School (Shomolu), admitted into year 5, Nwaoha Chidubem Michael, Adaranijo Primary School (Shomolu), year 7, Munir Aliyah Omooyosi of Real Mercy School, Oko-Oba, year 5, Adewale Deborah Oluwaseun, Community Primary School, Adeba (Ibeju-Lekki), year 7, and Babatunde Favour, Community Primary School, Abijo (Ibeju-Lekki), year 5.

Speaking at the presentation of the scholarship, the executive director, Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said the school has in the last 10 years been interested in reaching out to indigent but brilliant pupils in the host communities to support their secondary education.

According to her, some of the early beneficiaries are doing well, adding, “We are happy to give them the platform to discover themselves and excel.”

Koiki explained that Greensprings School partnered with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to scout around the communities in Shomolu, Awoyaya and Ikoyi, where their campuses are located.

“The exercise started with SUBEB reaching out to primary schools within our communities. Fifty of them took part in a screening exercise, 12 were selected for interview, after which we picked five for the scholarship award.”

The educationist said the five pupils that emerged, two are from public schools around Anthony and Awoyaya campuses while one was picked from a riverine school, from Ikoyi area.

Her words: “We will transform their lives, give them quality education and make the five pupils achieve academic success. The scholarship also comes with laptops.”

Parents of the beneficiaries’ pupils showered encomium on the management of Greensprings School for the scholarship and the gift of laptops to their wards.

Representative of SUBEB, Mrs. Folashade Abass, gave details of how the five pupils emerged and acknowledged that the scholarship award will have impact on the lives of the children.

Abass charged the pupils to reciprocate the gesture of Greensprings School management by doing well in their studies and also make their parents proud.

The parents acknowledged that the admission into Greensprings School would certainly change the children orientation about education and how to how to use laptop for studies.

The elated children saw the scholarship as an opportunity to up their education and promised to take advantage of the award to the school and their parents proud.

