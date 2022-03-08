The Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN) has declared Oyewunmi Diya and Anjolaoluwa Ashade of Greensprings School the winners of its Key Stage 2 regional debate competition.

The association made this declaration after the two students outperformed contestants from schools in Abuja and southwestern Nigeria on the topic, The voting age should be lowered to 10.

Revealing her satisfaction with the students’ performance, Mrs. Ibiyemi Adebimpe, the school’s literacy coordinator, said the principle of the school, instilling self-confidence in children, helped the students win.

She said: “I am pleased with the performance of Oyewunmi and Anjolaoluwa. During the debate, they stated their points eloquently and connected the points well. They also showed a great understanding of the use of words in creating effects and capturing the interest of the audience.

“I believe the school’s approach in encouraging students to take charge of their learning and developing their public speaking skills through presentations in class and at the assembly contributed to their success.”

The journey to becoming the regional winners started for the students in term one, when they won the debate on the topic, Parents should determine the career choice for their children. This win at the regional level qualifies them for the final competition at the national level, and that is scheduled to take place in term three.