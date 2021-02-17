Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The deal will see the 19-year-old stay at Old Trafford until 2025, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further year.

The academy graduate became a regular around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a terrific run of form at the end of last season after the COVID shutdown, and has impressed again during the current campaign.

“When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day,” Greenwood told the club website. “I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

“With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day. There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working hard week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”