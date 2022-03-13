Gregg Popovich broke the NBA career regular-season wins record for a coach as his San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 104-102.

The triumph was the 1,336th of Popovich’s career and saw him surpass NBA legend Don Nelson for total wins.

The 73-year-old, who has led the Spurs to five NBA titles, said the record was “testament to a whole lot of people”.

“Basketball is a team sport,” he said. “All of us share in this record. It’s not mine. It’s ours.”

Popovich, who worked under Hall of Fame coach Nelson at Golden State three decades ago, saw his Spurs side battle back from 15 points down in the final quarter to deliver the record-making win.

The milestone victory was celebrated at home in front of fans who have cheered his sides on for more than a quarter of a century since taking charge of Spurs in 1996.