From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State will tomorrow (Saturday) hold her 9th matriculation ceremony for the 306 fresh students.

According to a statement by Sleek Ogbonnaya Ogwo, Deputy Registrar, Media and Public Relations, quoting the acting Registrar of the university, Rosemary Igboekwe, the ceremony will be used to administer the traditional oath of matriculation on a total number of 306 newly admitted students of the 2020/2021 batch.

The statement read in part,” Sequel to successful conclusion of the statutory comprehensive orientation programme for all new intakes in the 2020/2021 academic session, management is pleased to announce the convening of the 9th matriculation ceremony of the university, to administer the traditional oath of induction on a total of 306 fresh students, on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

“In compliance with COVID-19 safety measures however, all attendees should strictly adhere to all existing preventive protocols including, wearing of facemasks, social distancing, constant washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers, as defaulters will be denied access to the event”.

The statement further stated that the ceremony will be limited to students only, and advised the public, especially relations of the matriculating students to follow the event online via live streaming on all social media platforms.