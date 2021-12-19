From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gregory University Uturu (GUU) has honoured former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of operations, Dr Baba Tijani (retd), with a Doctor of Public Administration.

Presenting the award to Tijani who was also the former Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 9, and other awardees during the 6th convocation ceremony of the institution held at the weekend, Acting Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof Augustine Uwakwe, described him as a good ambassador worthy of emulation.

Uwakwe noted that his sterling qualities as a professional, disciplined police officer during his service also as former DIG Intelligence and AIG in other zones who have maintained zero corruption, made the school bestow the honour on him.

‘To these our esteemed Awardees, we are very proud to be associated with you and it is our expectation that you would remain worthy ambassadors of this institution especially now that you have joined the league of GUU Alumni,’ Uwakwe said.

The VC has also expressed his happiness on the success of the Alumni of the institution which he disclosed has received a Development Grant from the Ford Foundation and donations from well-meaning Nigerians.

Receiving the award on behalf of Tijani, Special Adviser to Abia State governor on Police Affairs, Dr Collins Obi thanked the school management for the meritorious award even as he promised that he would continue to be good alumni of the institution.

Earlier, the VC announced the list of 187 graduands with 7 first-class honours, 85-second class upper and 87-second class lower. The list, he added, is beside the postgraduate graduands.