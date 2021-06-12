From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The founder and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), Abia State, Prof Gregory Ibe has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to convene a National Peace Summit to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Speaking at Uturu, Prof Ibe, implored President Buhari to douse the tension in the country by summoning regional elders, representatives of traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country, religious leaders, women and youth leaders to a peace summit in Abuja.

“Having observed the unprecedented upsurge of banditry and violence simultaneously in different parts of the country, I am compelled to rely on my extensive practical experience in international shuttle diplomacy, that border on development, education and conflict resolution, to request the President to as a matter of urgency, call for truce by convening a National Peace Summit.

“The summit will afford all stakeholders in the Nigerian project the opportunity of sitting together as one family, to wave the flag of peace, while agreeing to encourage the end of hostilities, and creating the necessary tranquil environment that will stimulate the exploration and subsequent deployment of globally acceptable time tested solutions to our national challenges.”