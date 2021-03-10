From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Management of Gregory University, Uturu, yesterday said it has concluded arrangements for the inauguration of its Centre of Immigration Law Studies (CILS) on Saturday, March 13.

The CILS is designed to provide sustainable, coordinated and continuing professional education, training and capacity building for officers of the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) on contemporary developments in migration management.

It will also organise professional workshops for NIS officers, while serving as a research centre that deploys conferences and seminars to explore and dissect key legal and policy issues on migration management.

The centre, it was gathered, will also provide advisory services on immigration law and services.

When functional, the centre will be a key player in the task of formulating standard policies for the migration management in Nigeria.

It is against the backdrop of the crucial importance of expatriate engagement and management in the mobility landscape of the Nigerian business environment, and in recognition of the need for institutionalised, comprehensive, coherent and experiential learning opportunities in the field of immigration law in Nigeria, that the university and the NIS initiated the mutually beneficial partnership which led to the birth of the CILS..

The event will witness the delivery of inaugural lecture by Epiphany Azinge, former director general of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and elected member of Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal.

Also in attendance will be the hierarchy of NIS, led by the Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede, while the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, will be the chief guest of honour.