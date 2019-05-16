Okey Sampson, Aba

Management of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, has said it would award full scholarship to the two best candidates of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Franklin Ekene and Emmanuel Chidiebube.

This was coming even as the candidates’ first choice of institute, University of Lagos is reported will not offer them admission over their ages, despite their record setting performances. Both candidates from Imo and Abia states are said to be 15 years old.

Gregory University, in a release signed by its acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Augustine Uwakwe, disclosed that the scholarships to Ekene and Chidiebube will include tuition and hostel fees, which would last throughout the duration of their stay in the varsity. The institution said this was in tandem with the visions and aspirations of the institution’s founding fathers.

Uwakwe said as part of the scholarship menu, the institution would provide an academic incubation programme for the gifted students to adequately prepare them for subsequent matriculation.

“Sequel to the earlier offer of scholarship by our Chancellor, Prof. Gregory Ibe, to the duo of Ekene and Chidiebube, for their excellent performances in the 2019 UTME, and subsequent perceived inability of Ekene to gain admission into his university of first choice because of age, management, hereby makes the following pronouncements:

“That the scholarship grant announced by the chancellor is in tandem with the vision, mission and aspirations of the founding fathers of Gregory University, Uturu and has subsequently been rectified by our management.

“That the scholarship package is comprehensive, covering the payment of the candidates’ tuition and hostel fees, throughout the duration of their tenure at the university.

“That in keeping with the maxim of Gregory University Uturu, Knowledge for Tomorrow, we shall provide an academic incubation programme for the gifted students that will adequately prepare them for subsequent matriculation.”

“That the candidates are free to approach our Admission Unit to commence their intake protocols and obtain guidance on how they can be absorbed into any of our highly competitive programmes, which include the following, Medicine and Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, Humanities Social Sciences and Management Sciences.”

The release went further to say that Gregory University will always be in the forefront of fishing out and encouraging gifted students.