Protesters calling for police reforms in the country and an end to Nigeria’s dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday blocked the Abuja Airport Road, causing gridlock.

The protesters, mostly youths, took their campaign to the FCT Airport Road which serves as a major entrance and exit to the capital city on Friday afternoon.The FCT administration on Wednesday announced a ban on protests in the capital city, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demonstrators however disobeyed the order and continued with the protests on Thursday and Friday. In Delta, a week after a policeman and an unidentified civilian were killed during the violent EndSARS protest in Ughelli, the protesters returned to the streets in solidarity with others across the country. The protesters who started their walk from the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli took their protest through the Ughelli main market, to Ekuigbo after which they matched to the Police Area Command office which also houses the Ughelli ‘A’ division police station. Unlike the violent October 8 protest, Friday’s march was more coordinated with private security personnel monitoring the gathering to prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

In his address to the protesters, the Ughelli North council chairman, Chief Godwin Adode while commending the protesters on their peaceful disposition said: “Personally speaking I am part of you and I have done everything within my power to ensure that peace is maintained within and around Ughelli North local government area council.” In Ekiti, Commercial and other activities were paralyzed in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital on Friday as youths protesting for an end to police brutality in the country, occupied the major streets for several hours. The #EndSARS protesters who converged at the popular Fajuyi Park in the state capital as early as 8 am barricaded the major road thereby causing traffic gridlock at the busy area. It was observed that many motorists heading to the bank road, Adebayo road and Basiri areas in Ado-Ekiti were stranded for hours and were forced to make a detour for alternative routes to their destination. The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi who was on his way to the State House of Assembly for an address to mark his second anniversary as governor was forced to stop and speak to the protesters.

Fayemi while reiterating that the youths had genuine agitation for holistic reforms in the police, appealed to the protesting youths to continue their demonstration in a peaceful manner and avoid being hijacked by hoodlums.