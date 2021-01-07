By Gabriel Dike

A tanker carrying 33,000 litres of Diesel yesterday exploded along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway damaging the newly constructed Expressway by Dangote Company. The crash happened at Ladipo/Toyota Expressway.

The tanker was heading towards Mile 2 crashed opposite the Lagos State Fire Service station without the necessary facilities and even water to fight the fire which started at 9.15am after the propeller of the tanker pulled out.

The accident resulted in heavy gridlock from Toyotal Expressway to Cele bus-stop. While another gridlock from Oshodi and Airport Road to the scene of the mishap.

Daily Sun gathered that it took six fir fighters from Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to bring under control.

Before the arrival of the fire trucks, fire safety personnel from Ok Foods battled the flame and also supplied water to the fire fighters until it was brought under control.

As the time of filling this report, the Chief Traffic Officer of Lagos State Police Command, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and personnel of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) were battling to control the traffic.

Acting Coordinator of NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Folarinloye, said one heavy duty vehicle and a trailer carrying Iron rod struggled for the right of the road and one hit the tanker, forcing it propeller to pull out and the body fell and exploded.

Folarinloye said the driver and his motor boy escaped before the explosion. He explained that the fire spread through the gutter and damaged the newly constructed road.

Aside the median that was damaged, the fire also destroyed two pillars of the Toyota Bridge and it was closed to traffic.

Passers-by praised Ok Foods effort in battling the fire before the arrival of the fire trucks. It was also learnt that the firm under Olam, provided water to support fighting the fire.

Vice President Corporate and Government Relations Olam International Nigeria, Mr. Ade Adefeko, confirmed that OK Foods and OK Food 1 helped in putting off a diesel tanker which caught fire across the road, adjacent to OK Sweet. He said the company refilled fire fighting tanks.