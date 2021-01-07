By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos residents have been urged to embrace the unlimited possibilities in water transportation to ease incessant traffic gridlock in the state.

The managing director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun made the appeal in his new year message to commuters while mapping out LAGFERRY’s operational strategies for the year 2021.

Balogun disclosed that Lagosians would witness a lot of transformations in water transportation in the new year, adding that arrangements have been concluded by the state government to increase the boat fleet to 20 for its commitment to a Multimodal transport system aimed at tackling traffic gridlocks in the metropolis,.

He assured that his agency would reciprocate government’s huge investment in water transportation with improved and efficient service delivery to the residents.

LAGFERY boss urged Lagosians to consider water transportation as a possible alternative mode that is fast, seamless, safe and reliable, adding that the first quarter of the new year would witness a lot of transformations in water transportation operations in the state.

While thanking the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu admnistration’s for its unwavering support and commitment to intermodal transportation system in the state with huge investment in water transportation, Balogun informed that LAGFERRY achieved unprecedented milestones in its operations in the last one year by commuting over 200, 000 passengers within 150 days of operation in 2020, noting that the agency would have done better if not for the interruptions caused by the Covid–19 pandemic and ENDSARS protest.

“notable among the achievements and huge milestones recorded by LAGFERRY was expanding services to Epe, Badagry, Agbowa-Ikosi, Agbara and Ibeju-Lekki, contributed 38% of the water transportation index to the transportation matrix of the state, improved water transportation contribution to Lagos GDP from 0.2% to 0.8%, paying high premium to safety and achieving accident free record “ he enthused.