The Lagos State Government, through the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), recently organised a stakeholder’s meeting to sensitise articulated trucks and other heavy duty vehicle owners on the need to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on roads

The participants resolved to give all vehicle owners involved in haulage of dry and wet cargoes a period of six weeks to revalidate their documentation and put their vehicles in road-worthy condition, or they would be impounded by the Service.

The sensitisation, according to the state government, became necessary in view of the traffic gridlocks often resulting from frequent break down of rickety heavy duty vehicles ply Lagos roads and the danger they constitute to safety.

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Akin-George Fashola who chaired the forum, stated that the interaction was aimed at bringing different players together and educating them on government policy on movement of dry and wet cargo within the state.

Fashola said the meeting was also convened to intimate the stakeholders with government’s policy on carnage involving articulated trucks on Lagos roads.

He added that the increased traffic gridlocks in the metropolis occasioned by regular breakdown of articulated vehicles clearly indicated that there was the need to inculcate the culture of safety in motorists on Lagos roads and enlighten them on the need to be more safety conscious in their daily operations.