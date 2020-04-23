Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Despite the lockdown, heavy traffic has returned to Lagos roads. Commuters, most of whom are essential service providers, and traders spent hours in traffic between Ajegunle area of Ikorodu to Mile 12 on Thursday.

The traffic situation in the affected area forced many motorists to flout state traffic Law.

The gridlock which began as early as 10 am on Thursday still persisted till 4 pm.

From observation, roadblocks mounted by some police officers along the Lagos/Ikorodu Expressway caused the gridlock.

Road maintenance being done at the Kosofe axis of the expressway also contributed to the gridlock.

Many of the traders moving back and forth to the popular Mile 12 Market were seen trekking to nearby bus stops to take vehicles to convey them.

Some of the motorists accused police who mounted roadblocks of instigating the gridlock.

It was alleged that the police officers rather than enforcing the lockdown order, were using it to extort both private and commercial transporters plying the route.