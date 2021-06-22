By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has enhanced the capacity of Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery with inauguration of seven high capacity boats and cowry cards.

The governor pledged his administration commitment to reduce gridlock on the roads by boost confidence of Lagosians on water transportation as alternative mean.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this when he inaugurated the boats and cowry cards at the Cowries Jetty of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Boat Jetty in Ikoyi.

Adding that his administration will prioritise absolute safety on the waterways by ensuring total complaince with safety protocols and regulations.

The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, urged the people to embrace water transportation ‘as it remains the fastest, most reliable and safest means of transportation within our dear

state’.

He said: “I am elated to be here today to commission seven new

boats built by local builders to enhance the capacity of the Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery.

The procurement of these high capacity boats is in fulfillment of our promise to double the number of boats in the LAGFERRY

fleet within the shortest time, and increase its capacity to daily transport

more Lagosians to reduce traffic congestion on our roads.

“We are also launching the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for our Multimodal

Transportation System, which I am happy to note, is gradually taking

shape as we have begun the integration of our rail lines, bus

terminals and waterways.

“We are already witnessing positive

outcomes from our investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation. In the last one year, LAGFERRY has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways, including the Super Eagles, who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match.

“In addition to commuting people, it is heartwarming to know that LAGFERRY promotes tourism and commerce by providing logistics

solutions to business owners who move their trucks and cargoes

through the waterways within Apapa and through regular charter services.

“I also urge the organised private sector to invest in water transportation, as the economic potential is limitless. I assure you that we will continue to support private sector participation in water transportation by putting in place the most

appropriate regulatory framework for high returns on investment.

“We are building and rehabilitating 15 jetties across the state, and dredging our waterways to open up more jetties.

Our people have nothing to fear when they board our ferries: I urge Lagosians to embrace water transportation as it remains the fastest, most reliable and safest means of transportation within our dear state. Our administration will continue to prioritise absolute safety on

our waterways by ensuring total compliance with safety protocols and

regulations including regular use of life jackets by both operators and

passengers, conducting seaworthiness inspections bi-annually, and removing wrecks from navigable channels.

“We will not relent in doing our best for Lagosians and making their daily commute safe and less stressful. We have concluded plans to boost our water transportation safety measures and protocols with the deployment and installation of technological devices for improved

navigation, the development of nautical charts and the purchase of state-of-the-art patrol boats and safety equipment to upgrade

LASWA’s SAR unit.”

Managing Director of LAGFERRY Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun noted that the seven new boats brings the total number of boats to 20 running concurrent commercial operations.

According to him, LAGFERRY, as at yesterday, after 317 days of operations, has ferried over 524,000 passenger with an increasing daily average passenger flow of over 1,500. “12 passengers boats have collectively ran 7,061 hours spanning 286,280 kilometers for 10,182 trips.

“We boast of an impressive safety record as we can proudly tell you that we have never recorded any accident since the agency started commercial operations on February 6, 2020. With the kind approval of Mr. Governor, all passengers on the boats of LAGFERRY can now enjoy insurance cover on all trips…”

Some of the new routes include Badagry- Liverpool – CMS; Agbara-Ojo- Liverpool – CMS; Agbowa Ikosi – Ebute Ero – CMS; Ilaje Bariga – Ebute Ero – CMS – Falomo – Victoria Island; Epe – Victoria Island – Falomo; Bayeku – Oke Ira Nla – Badore; Badore – Falomo – CMS Marina; Ibeju Lekki – Falomo.