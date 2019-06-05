Atletico Madrid striker, Antoine Griezmann is prepared to accept a hefty pay cut to secure a transfer to Barcelona.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claimed he’ll reduce his wages by £5.3million per-year to join Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

That would still see the French international earn a whopping £15million per-season.

Manchester United were hopeful of luring Griezmann to Old Trafford this summer, but the Daily Mail believe the Catalan giants are ‘on course’ to sign him when his release clause drops on July 1.