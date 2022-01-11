Twenty two suspected oil thieves and a vessel: MT. TIS IV handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the Nigeria Navy are being quizzed in connection with alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The suspects, arrested by the Nigerian Naval Ship, (NNS) Soroh, Naval Base, Camp Porbeni, Yenagoa, along Akassa Rivers, Bayelsa state, on December 6, 2021 and handed over to the EFCC on Friday, January 7, 2022, included: Levi Jonathan; Eze Kenneth; Enemari Peter James; Sunday Ereku; Emmanuel Ogbonna; Timi Amos; Fatai Kareem; Chuks Egbo, Tony Atawo and Saviour Martin.

Others are: Yoosu Alex; Isac Iboro; Bassey Okon; Kingsley Edet; Taye Poto; Saturday Sobere; Alfred Atiemie; Owei Ibolo; Felix Onome; Odus Osita, Etim Edet and Mudashird Tarheed

Representative of Nigeria Navy, Navy Commander P. E Effah, who handed over the suspects and the vessel MT. TIS IV to the EFCC, said they were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering activities. At the time of arrest, the vessel was laden with about 700,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally sourced crude oil.

“The vessel and the suspects were remanded at Brass for safe keeping and preliminary investigations.

“However, today, we are handing over the vessel and crew members to the EFCC for proper investigation”, he said.

Representative of the EFCC who took over the suspects and the vessel on behalf of the Commission, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, Ase Anthony Mark, thanked the Navy and promised diligent investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.