From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) in Bayelsa State and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) have assured justice for Deborah Emafidion, a victim of attempted ritual killing in Bayelsa.

Deborah, from Edo State, was on September 21, 2021, rescued by a combined team of vigilante members of Ogoibiri community and the Nigeria Police at the verge of being used for rituals by her ex-boyfriend, Sunday Favour.

The accused had succeeded in binding Deborah’s legs and hands and was in the process of cutting off her neck when the Police and youths of Ogoibiri arrested him.

GRIT and FIDA gave the assurance when they visited the medical facility where she is being treated since last year after the incident.

The Chairman of GRIT, Dise Ogbise and the Chairperson of FIDA, Deme Debra Pamosso during the visit to Deborah encouraged her to remain strong noting that they are not relenting in their quest to get justice for her.

Ogbise, whose team have been on top of the matter since the incident occurred, explained that the suspect has been arraigned in court and the trial has commenced before Justice Margaret Ayemieye.

Deborah, who has undergone several surgeries to stabilise her in a brief interview called for justice and pleaded with people to come to her aid by offsetting her medical bills.

Her uncle, Mr Monday Igbinedion in an interview also asked well-meaning Nigerians and the government to come to the aid of the family.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He expressed optimism that justice for Deborah in the Court of law would serve as deterrence to young boys engaging in the heinous crime of killing for rituals.

Meanwhile, GRIT in collaboration with Committee for Democracy and Environmental Dividends (CODED), have concluded plans to stage a sensitization walk against ritual killings in Bayelsa State.

The walk tagged: Sensitization Walk Against Rising Cases of Ritual Killings in Bayelsa State is billed for Thursday, January 20.

The invitation notice signed by the secretary of GRIT, Mr Inatimi Odio and Kemedengiyefa Opia coordinator of the event stated that the event is being put together to kick against “recent increase in cases of ritual killings perpetrated by fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys within Bayelsa State and its environs.”

According to the groups the walk is also “aimed at demanding justice for Miss Deborah Emafidon, a female student of state-owned Niger Delta University and other victims of similar vices, as well as to prevent the occurrence of subsequent cases”.

Aside GRTI and CODED, other nongovernmental organizations, Civil society, and Human Rights groups especially those working on gender-based violence across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state are expected to participate.