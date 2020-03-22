Guests and worshipers were left in shock at a church in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday, when a groom, Rufus Aplang, walked out during his wedding ceremony, abandoning his supposed bride, Judith.

Aplang’s decision to flee the God’s Glory Ministry, Jos, venue of the wedding, when it was time to take the marital vows, threw family members, friends, colleagues and associates into wild confusion.

Unconfirmed sources quoted Aplang as saying he walked out to execute a 10-year plan to disgrace his supposed bride on their wedding day.

A witness, Miss Julian Dogo, said that the fleeing groom gave shocking answers to the pastor while he was taking his marital vows.

“When Aplang was asked by the pastor, if he was ready to take Judith as his wife for better or for worse, he said `No’.

“The pastor put the same question to him, again and he replied: ‘pastor, I heard you clearly, and understand English very well and my answer is still No’

“The curious pastor then asked him: `but you are well dressed and came ready for this wedding, why?’, to which Aplang replied: ‘sorry, I made up my mind 10 years ago to disgrace her on our wedding day’.

“As soon as he said that, he walked out of the church, and was followed by his best man and friends who drove out of the church premises,” Dogo said.

The supposed bride, Judith was said to have collapsed inside the church and was taken to an undisclosed hospital around Plateau State Polytechnic, Jos

Best man to Aplang, Peter Sani, described it as very “embarrassing”

“Aplang is my childhood friend; Judith has been a friend and sister too, and he dated her for over 12 years.

“I was in the church to serve as a best man and also as a fulfilled man to witness their wedding, but I was shocked and highly disappointed with what happened in the church today,” he said.

Sani, who attributed his friend’s behaviour to “something diabolic”, added that Aplang’s action was not ordinary. “This is not ordinary; Aplang will always confide in me on any issue. If he had the plan to walk out on the ceremony’’ he stated.

would have told me. What happened today is unimaginable; I came out of the church weeping profusely” he said.