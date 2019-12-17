Grooming Centre, a non-governmental organisation committed to promoting financial inclusion and empowering lives through innovative microproducts, has launched a Talent Hunt tagged; Grooming Talent Hunt.

The initiative which was created to empower the youths and discover exceptional talents within the Ejigbo Community kicked off in Novembekwith its first ever auditions.

The journey to the grand scheme began on November 30, 2019 with over 200 talents registered, thereafter, 40 people were shortlisted and proceeded to the next stage: A talent development class. The talent development class facilitated by Babanifesi Baruch Apata, a 360 creative scriptwriter, Advertising guru and Joshua Triumphant, a strategist and coach, focused key steps in maximizing talent and harnessing talent for wealth creation.

The grand finale took place on the December 14, 2019 with Miss Amarachi emerging the winner of the unprecedented sum of N1million. The first runner up S.Y went home with N600,000 while the second runner up, Prosper Art, left with N400,000.

In addition to these, the top 10 contestants all went home with the consolation prize of N50,000:00 each.

Judging the amazing talents discovered within the Ejigbo Community and its environs was the delectable, Award Winning Veteran Actress, Gloria Anozie -Young, Chief Operating Officer of CREM, Mr. Martins Ndigwe and the Unicorn T.V personality, actress and host, Elma Godwin.

Speaking at the grand finale, Mr. Tony Nwosu, Head, Training, Research, Documentation at Grooming Centre, said “ This is a first of its kind for Grooming Centre and we are not only bringing something new and entertaining to the Ejigbo Community but we are also creating a platform that will provide opportunities for the youths to showcase their amazing talents to the world.”