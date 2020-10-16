The submission time for the Grooming University research grants earlier scheduled to close on October 8, 2020, has been extended till October ending.

According to the organiser, the submission date had to be extended to give room for more students to participate, as many schools are still under lock due to COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing ASUU strike.

In the scheme, which is in its second edition, Grooming Centre, a microfinance institution, is giving research grants to 150 undergraduate and post-graduate students across the country.

The project coordinator and head of New Initiatives at Grooming Centre, Mr. Chikezie Egbulefu, said the portal for submission of entries, which has been open since September, would close on October 31, 2020, to enable the organisers collate the entries. This year’s grant would be awarded to 100 undergraduates with each taking N100,000 and 50 post-graduate students who would be awarded N200,000 each for carrying out their research studies in the areas of microfinance, rural development, inclusive finance, social enterprise, MSME and women in development.

“The project, which is managed by the Centre for Research in Enterprise and Action in Management, will focus on and encourage research whose findings have the potential to enhance the growth of the Nigerian economy post-COVID-19 and contribute to general human development,” he said.

Explaining the requirements to qualify for consideration under the scheme,the chairman of the grant review technical committee, Mr. Alex Ajibo, said a student must be carrying out research on a topic relevant to the areas earlier listed. Submission of research works is through the company’s email: [email protected]