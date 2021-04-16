Alhaji Ibrahim Jirgi, a veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, has lamented that northern Nigeria, which has remained at the receiving end for long, is today grounded not on economic or political power but on aviation power.

Jirgi, a member of the 2015 All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council from Yobe State, raised the concern in a press statement issued in Abuja recently.

According to Jirgi, managing director of Triple CEE Multimedia, the North is grounded totally with the prolonged downing of Azman Air by Nigeria’s aviation authorities, leaving only Max Air flying a few routes.

“The whole region is suffering as a result of the measures imposed by the aviation authorities more than a month now,” Jirgi said.

He noted that most northern routes are now left with only one airline or none at all, listing Gombe, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Yola as the worst hit, while, Maiduguri, Kano, Bauchi, Jos and Katsina are coping with only the services of Max Air.

He called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to urgently review the safety stand so that the vital services denied the North will be restored.

Jirgi regretted that, with Azman Air grounded, flight fares have also soared to unpredictable proportions as demand far outweighs the service supply.

“It is sad that air fares have increased by over 300 per cent on most northern routes, while reservations are made about four to 20 days in advance for flights from Kano to Abuja or Abuja to Maiduguri or Bauchi to Abuja.

“It is unfortunate for the North to be suffering at this crucial time when its security situation is completely jeopardised. The entire aviation leadership is in the hands of a northerner, but, regrettably, left in the hands of touts,” Jirgi said.