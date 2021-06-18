The Association for the Protection and Enthronement of Human Rights, a non- governmental organisation, has urged the Inspector General of Poluce to call the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to order over harassment of tinted glass vehicle owners.

In a petition to the IGP, by Eze Attah, the group said the fundamental human rights of indigenes of Enugu State are being trampled upon by the state police command, as his implementation of vehicle tinted glass directives is at variance with the policy.

“The police in Enugu State, since yesterday (Tuesday, June 16, 2021) embarked on acts contrary to and in total violation of the directives of the IGP in respect of tinted glass permits. They were forcefully, with guns, terrorising and jumping into cars and removing tinted glasses from vehicles even when the owners presented valid and genuine tinted glass permits issued by the Nigeria Police Force,” the petition said.

The group said police officers in Enugu claim to be taking orders from their commissioner of police on the tinted glass saga instead of following the directives of the IGP.