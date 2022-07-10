From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Benue People of Conscience (B-POC) has accused the federal government of blocking the Benue state government from accessing the N41.39 billion loan approved by the State House of Assembly, to pay salaries of workers and pensions.

The group further accused the federal government of throwing spanners in the works of the political wheels of the administration of the Venue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and by extension, Benue State and its people.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, John Orshio and

Secretary, Tersoo Iorbee, the group urged the Federal Government to ensure that the N41.39 billion loan, as well as the last tranche of the Paris Club refunds of about N14.9 billion that was withdrawn by the Federal Government be released to the Benue state government to pay pensions and salaries of workers.

“We have observed with keen interest the unfolding political scenario in Benue State for a while now and have deemed it necessary that we lend our voice to some burning issues for the sake of posterity.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have made any comments, but the situation when it looks like the Federal Government is throwing spanners in the works of the political wheels of the administration of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Samuel Ortom and by extension, Benue State and its people, has reached an unprecedented level.

The group while describing the development as a political persecution of Governor Ortom by the federal government stated that even if the Federal Government has a bone to pick with Governor Ortom, it shouldn’t have allowed such issues to affect the good people of Benue state that are currently facing numerous challenges, including attacks by armed herdsmen on the people, which has left about 2 million persons displaced in camps across the state.

“The situation where, Government would block Benue state from accessing the N41.39 billion loan approved by Benue State House of Assembly, to pay salaries of workers and pensions is uncalled for.

“In the event that the loan is approved, we are aware that Governor Samuel Ortom has put in place a machinery that will ensure that all those being owed salaries and pensions are paid to reduce their hardship.

The group noted that the N41 billion loan is not a fresh loan, but actually a revalidation of the N69 billion loan that was approved in 2015 out of which only N28 billion was released at that time.

“Other states also applied for the bailout, which the Federal Government resolved to give to states in 2015 to cushion the effect of the recession and enable them pay outstanding salaries and pensions.”

The group lamented that while some states, including Kogi State had received the balance of the bail out initially requested for, Benue is yet to access it, for political reasons as the Federal Government has blocked Benue from accessing the funds.

“We also understand that for political reasons, some highly placed persons in the state have backed the actions of the Federal Government, for their own selfish gains, thus further impoverishing the people of the state.

“B-POC is aware that the pull-Ortom-down syndrome is being engaged to discredit him before the people of the state. It is also a plot to ensure that Governor Ortom does not emerge Senator of Benue North-West senatorial district, come 2023.

“Benue People of Conscience wishes to warn Benue sons whose stock-in-trade is to pull down other politicians for pecuniary gains to desists from this act or risk facing the law of karma in the near future,” the statement read in part.