From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A civil rights group, Conscience of Delta (CD) has chided Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for retaining one Mr, Sunday Okoro, an alleed suspect standing trial for multiple crimes, as his Special Assistant on Security Matters.

Okoro was arrested about two years ago in Sapele by a crack team from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was alleged to had been terrorising Sapele and its environs where multiple crimes including murder, kidnapping, robbery were committed.

Sources said he has been on security watchlist since 2009 as a result of his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Some of those arrested along with him have been granted bail after investigation.

As a result, the CD is urging the governor to terminate Okoro’s appointment to show that the state government was not backing him as being speculated.

In a statement by its President, Odafe James said: “We note with sadness the continue retaining of a dreaded criminal who has over four murder unresolved cases handing on his neck as an SA, on Security Matters to our State Governor.

“In the last count, over five families, including a Sapele businessman, one Sunny Nwakaego, petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) leading to his arrest and arraignment for alleged kidnapping, murder, arson and assassination.

“Moreover, there has been attempts and act of terrorism on one Engr. Jude and the alleged murder of Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, Tikaraye Akpojevughe Miller and Ikpen Famous Okuma,” the statement read.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.