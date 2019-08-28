Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A rights group, Awareness Against Social Vices Initiatives, (AASVI), based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has accused the government of extorting public secondary school students through alleged illegal levy and other fees.

The group also alleged that management of public secondary schools in the state are extorting students seeking admission into the schools by asking them to pay levies described as illegal.

It accused management of a school in Akure for compelling parents of prospective students to buy chairs and lockers from the school before they could be admitted.

In a petition addressed to the Commissioner for Education, Femi Agagu and signed by the Director and Secretary of the group, David Adeniyi and Ebenezer Agboola respectively, the group accused the school management of victimising students and parents through illegal levies.

It noted that the school has gone beyond selling text books to students but engaged in money-making ventures through sales of items like chairs, tables and others.

Efforts to get Agagu reaction proved abortive as calls made to his mobile line were not responded.

But, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who spoke with Daily Sun insisted only the Commissioner for Education or the management of the affected school can react on the matter.