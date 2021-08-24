The Anambra State Association of Registered Voters ( ASARVOTE ), an umbrella body of non-party affiliated registered voters in Anambra State at its 12th Extra-Ordinary General Conference held yesterday in Onitsha agreed to support Accord party and its candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka as their choice for the November 6 guber election.

ASARVOTE in a communiqué signed by a lawyer, Jezie Ekejiuba, Chairman, and Sylvester Odife Jnr, Secretary, said the group unanimously voted and elected the ACCORD PARTY to carry the Igbo Cross in the quest and aspiration of the race to elect a President of Igbo extraction from any of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo member states in Nigeria during the 2023 Presidential election in the country.

To this end, the group said all hands must be on deck to massively support and vote for Dr.Godwin Maduka, a Catholic faithful, Professor of Medicine and Pharmacy and the Accord Party Governorship Candidate on November 6.

The group said it has rejected the continued false claim by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that the party still enjoys the status of an Igbo party best suited to fight the Igbo cause.

“APGA has failed to outgrow Anambra State but rather has metamorphosed to Aguluizigbo Progressives Grand Amawbia ( APGA ), whereby the immediate past National Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh from Aguluizigbo handed over the national chairmanship of the party to his friend and namesake, Chief Victor Oye, the embattled factional National Chairman of APGA from Amawbia both in Anambra Central Senatorial District of the state.

“This is the root cause of the party’s current national leadership crisis and tussle at the various courts throughout the federation. A factionalized party and a supposed Igbo party that denied a Senatorial ticket to the wife of the late Ndigbo leader and Founder of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Ikemba Nnewi in the person of Ambassador Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu is a misfit to continue to wear the Igbo party dress”