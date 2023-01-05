Mrs Grace Maikudi, Chairperson, Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV), has commenced an advocacy visit to some communities in Bauchi state to raise awareness against the act in the communities.

Maikudi said the need to take campaign against child abuse, domestic and gender-based violence to the communities is apt due to its rampant occurrence and need to expose the ugly norm to the public.

She condemned the act during an advocacy visit to Firo Community in Bauchi on Wednesday.

She said the essence is to raise awareness in communities for people to know that the action is condemnable and has a legal implication attached to the offence.

“We have to take this action as a social responsibility to visit communities after communities in other to raise awareness and sensitise residents on the dangers of child abuse, domestic and sexual gender-based violence

“We will not rest until we eradicate sexual and gender-based violence in Bauchi State.

“We therefore enjoin all members of the community to see themselves as mandate reporters to report any abuse to the nearest police station as the only way to checkmate the inhuman action as others.

“If you see something, say it to save the next victim,” she said .

She also explained that abuse is not just physical that both words and actions can inflict deep, lasting wounds in minds of individuals that may make or mar their personalities.

“Be a nurturing parent. Use your actions to show children and other adults that conflicts can be settled without hitting or yelling.

“Educate yourself and others. Simple support for children and parents can be the best way to prevent child abuse.

“Teach children their rights. When children are taught they are special and have the right to be safe, they are less likely to fall victims of abuse,” Maikudi said.

The Chairperson encouraged Community leaders and parents to volunteer and get involved with other parents to help vulnerable children and their families to start a playgroup.

Maikudi, however, urged community leaders to caution parents to desist from sending children out to hawk various items for them, especially during school hours or late nights.

“This act is tantamount to child abuse and also punishable under the State law,” she said.

In his response, Malam Musa Yerima, Community leader, commended the committee for the advocacy visit and the awareness outreach.

Yerima said that they have opened their minds to some activities they never knew that could be seen and regarded as abuse and promised to sensitise people on dangers of child abuse and domestic-gender based violence having knowledge of what it is.

He also assured the committee of his continued support and cooperation in the fight against SGBV and child abuse. (NAN)