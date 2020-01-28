An NGO, Cedar Seed International, on Tuesday advocated fair and equal treatment of Persons With Disability (PWDs) by governments and institutions in Nigeria.

Mrs Lois Auta, President of the organization, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Auta reiterated the imperatives of guaranteeing level play ground for all persons with disability by governments and Nigerians.

She said that the perceived imbalance in the economic and social strata especially in employment had retarded the development of the disability community.

“Every person is created equal no matter the challenge, therefore every person should also be treated fairly especially in employment,’’ Auta said.

The PWDs rights’ advocate, who saluted her colleagues for their resilience even in the face of discrimination, expressed optimism in ability of disabled community to add value to national economy.

She stated that it was high time the federal government gave persons with disability leverage in the economic distribution of the country without discrimination.

Auta, however, said that persons with disability would continue to amplify their demands in tune with the dictates of the law. (NAN)