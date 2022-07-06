A foremost group, Anambra Youth Alliance Forum, has advocated for Ikenna Obumneme Iyiegbu, as the next House of Representatives Member to represent Idemili North and South federal Constituency in Anambra State.

Speaking at a get together in Idemili North, the Leader of the group, Mr. Okechukwu Nwaneri said, it is time to take a position on where the group stands. “The moment is this minute where we all must take hold of our future together.

Standing together, standing strong, and advocating for a better representation in the person of Ikenna Iyiegbu should be our Hallmark in this period where we yearn for a better representation.

We can conquer the old folks and retire them politically. He further said, The #NotTooYoungToRun slogan must not only be in words but in deeds and actions. It must carry the spirit and the letter of the hashtag.

Let’s begin in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency. We should come together to support Ikenna Iyiegbu who is a young man with grace and vision to go to the National Assembly and repesent the common aspiration that we pray and hope for.

Ikenna is a seasoned grassroots General and renowned youth politician who has done well for his people, and will take them to enviable heights, Nwaneri concluded.