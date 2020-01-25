The Cedar Seed, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), has advocated for the creation of National Disabilities Commission (NDC).

The President of the NGO, Mrs Lois Auta, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that the commission, if created, should be chaired by a person with disability.

Auta said that the commission should be adequately equipped to cater for the needs of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

PWDs, she said, need provision of quality health and education facilities, saying that they also have the rights to such facilities just like any other Nigerian.

“Persons with Disabilities need special transport system like in other climes.

“They also need access to quality education, and all these and others would be the responsibilities of the commission,” she said.

Auta, who reiterated the call for societal equity, condemned the discrimination against persons with disabilities.

She said that PWDs were normal human beings with potentials and talents available to be harnessed.

According to her, government should set the commission up, so that neglects against persons with disabilities would be resolved. (NAN)