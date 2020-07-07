Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A civic rights group in Ebonyi State, the Progressives for Greatness (PFG), has advocated for special protection of the people with disabilities and all the vulnerable members of society against contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

President of the Group Chief Okechukwu Mgbada made the call during a visit to the St Vincent De Paul Old Peoples Home, Abakaliki, as part of activities to mark his birthday.

Mgbada, a member of the Ebonyi Secondary Education Board while presenting palliatives such as cash and foodstuff to the inmates, said that people without disabilities should protect the vulnerable ones in these hard times.

‘I decided to present these palliatives because the vulnerable members of society are the worst hit as regards the effects of this pandemic.’

He said that those without disabilities could still engage in their normal activities with the easing of the lockdown but the vulnerable ones cannot.

‘The various tiers of government and private individuals and organisations should come to the aid of these vulnerable people as their conditions might be due to natural or accidental reasons,’ he said.

He advised inmates of the home to observe all COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to stay safe as the pandemic ravages.

‘You should always wash your hands with soap and running water, frequently use hand sanitisers, always wear face masks, observe social distancing, avoid handshakes and adapt to new ways of greetings among others,’ he advised.

The group president said the group has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and has supported the government and non-governmental organisations in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

‘We have carried out enlightenment of the citizens on ways on the need to observe all NCDC protocols while reporting to the relevant governmental agencies when they are sick and also donated palliatives to various segments of society.’

Mr Chika Nwangele, one of the group’s leaders and the state Governor’s Special Assistant on Security and Utility (Ebonyi South zone) said that the group felt sorry for pandemic’s victims and pray for their quick recovery.

‘We especially pray for the quick recovery of Gov. David Umahi from the disease to continue his frontline battle against the pandemic.

‘The governor has shown unequalled desire to rid the state of the disease and we are confident that he and other victims of the disease will ‘pull through’ and continue their services to humanity.

The coordinator of the old peoples’ home, Mr John Lekpa, thanked the group for remembering them during the COVID protocols and pledged to continue praying for the attainment of their objectives.