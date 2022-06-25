By Bolaji Okunola

The maiden National Conference and Summit of non-governmental group, Standup for Women Society (SWS) ended in Lagos at the weekend with the group advocating more respect for women in the Nigerian society.

The event tagged: ‘Women in Leadership: Balancing Societal Obligations with Marital and Parental Responsibility’, was staged to set a message to the menfolk that roles of women in home and national building can not be over-emphasised.

Group president, Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, a lawyer who was elated with the success of the conference especially the turnout of members across the country, said SWS would continue to encourage women’s active participation in leadership and decision-making process, while it would also promote women’s entrepreneurship as a catalyst for advancing women’s economic empowerment.

“Our initiatives have brought the increase in women entrepreneurs’ access to finance and digital technologies. It is our belief at SWS that if we strengthen women’s capabilities for them to have access to resources, the prospect of leadership roles will be within the reach of many more women in our society.

“Having women in leadership positions should become the norm, not the exception. However, slowly but steadily, Nigeria is changing. For the first time, women emerged as the governorship candidates of a party in Adamawa while some come out as aspirants in other states.

“It is high time we recognised the power of women and help them to prove to the world over that we can do it right if given the opportunity,” the lawyer stated.

The occasion featured an award ceremony where Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dele Momodu, Publisher Ovation magazine, and other distinguished Nigerians were honoured.