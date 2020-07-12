Daniel Kanu

Rights advocate group, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), has advised the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke the law permitting payment of pension to past governors and their deputies, saying it is unconstitutional.

The group urged the lawmakers to “ introduce a bill in the House of Assembly that expressly repeals the bogus, immoral, illegal and unconstitutional pension laws, public office holder (payment of pension ) law of Lagos state 2007”.

At a press conference addressed by its National President, comrade Alex Omotehinse, the group maintained that “it is only the National Assembly that can make laws on pension in Nigeria, therefore the various state laws on pension and gratuity to ex-governors should be declared null and void and unconstitutional”.

He, therefore, called for the “repeal of other legislation that gives undue benefit and allowance, principally aimed at satisfying the whims, caprices, and greed of the ruling class, which often times have been exploitative and parasitic.”