Lukman Olabiyi

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has proffered the jailing of corrupt government officials as the most potent way to scare others away from corrupt acts.

The call was made yesterday by the public relations officer of JONAPWD, Obinna Ekujereonye ,during a radio programme.

Ekujereonye while speaking on an alleged investigative report that indicted the Women Affairs and Social Development Ministry for Spending N275 Million on non-existing Rehabilitation Institutes for Persons with Disabilities, asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that government officials indicted of corruption pay a high price to serve as deterrent to others .

“I am advocating for jail term and I know a lot of people are advocating for it too.

“If you leave corrupt officials to go the way they are going, I tell you, that corruption will keep increasing by the day.

“I want the government to really look into this corruption issue. I think the government said it is fighting corruption but I don’t think it is doing its best and I don’t know if it is lip-service or the government means the fight against corruption.

“What the government should do is at least let us see someone who stole N1 million jailed for ten, twenty or thirty years.”

Ekujereonye who lamented that that the bill concerning Person With Disabilities Act was passed into law was delayed, but however, commended the Federal Government for setting up the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).