From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Confidence Building Initiative International (COBII) says only strong institutions can guarantee sustainable development in Nigeria.

Mr Illah Obadiah, Executive Director (ED) of COBII stated this at a public lecture organised by the group on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the ED it is only with strong institutions that the challenges confronting the country can be addressed contrary to the general believe that strong leaders can turn things around in the country.

He argued that the United States of America, China, United Kingdom, Israel and other countries were developed because they have strong institutions that can checkmate the conducts of their leaders.

“All across the globe, great civilizations have always represented the instinct of their leaders particularly those who have flare for strong institutions.

“Strong institutions are critical in building a strong nation just as it can only take strong, and well-informed human capital base to build strong institutions which are germane in building a strong society.

“Great nations of the world have always attained current heights at the behest of constant review of the structural and institutional organs of their countries and continents,” he added.

He said from independence to date, the promise of new Nigeria lies great hope seems not to be forthcoming.

He added that nations quite behind Nigeria in the 70s have now developed and become places where Nigerians now visit for tourist attraction.

Similarly, Abdullahi Jibril, who led discussant at the event said that leaders should ensure strong institutions like it is the case in developed nations of the world.

He also called on Nigerians to vote for only credible persons with track records into various offices.

On his part, Mr Nicholas Aboki, Nasarawa State Head of Civil Service lauded the organisers of the programme and said the lecture was timely.

He added that insincerity was responsible for the setbacks and insecurity experienced in the country.

Mr Aboki urged all Nigerians to change their attitudes so that things can move in the right direction.

Daily Sun reports that the public lecture featured paper presentations from resource persons, questions and answers from audience.