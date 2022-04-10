From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA), has alerted the police and the state government on plans by some politicians to sponsor protest with intention to cause untest in the state.

A release jointly signed by the Chairman, Saheed Bakare and Secretary of the group, Lanre Akeju, made available to our Correspondent in Osogbo, on Sunday, hinted that some youths have been commissioned to protest the alleged killing of one Afolabi Abiola, with the aim of causing mayhem in the state.

“We condemned in total the alleged extra-judicial killing of a promising youngman, Afolabi Abiola by some police men of the Osun State Command.

“While commending the Osun State Government for its proactive steps in taking the decision to show interest in the matter and appealed for calm, we make bold to say it must resist any attempt by some discredited politicians and a few mischief makers that want to profit from the sad incident, from hijacking the situation.

“Already, we have reliably gathered that elements of the Revolution Now who take delight in destroying public properties and infrastructure under the cover of protest is planning a political protest under the guise of press for justice for the late the Afolabi Abiola.

We decided to raise this alarm to intimate security operatives and the Government on the plot by these crisis merchants masquerading as rights activists.

“While we condemn the death of our brother, Afolabi Abiola, we appeal to Osun youths to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the investigations being carried out on the matter. They must not lend themselves as willing tools to elements of Revolution Now in Osun and beyond, who are bent on causing mayhem in our dear State.

We are therefore calling on heads of security agencies in Osun to take proactive measures to avert mayhem in Osun.

“Although, the protest is being originally planned for Monday, in Osogbo, security operatives must however be on the look out for Ilesa, Ede and Ile-Ife as these mischief makers may shift to any of these places to stage a protest that could cause breakdown of law and order.

“We do not need any protest now, especially one coordinated by elements of Revolution Now. We shall be willing to support any legitimate agitation by Osun youths, but such agitation must not have political colouration or driven by criminal elements and elements within the Revolution Now whose motives and objectives are well known to Nigerians. We must not give any individual or group the chance to disrupt the peace we enjoy in Osun.”