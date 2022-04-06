From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Not Too Young to Run Solidarity Group, Esan Central Chapter has frowned at attempts by some group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state to allegedly impose candidates on Esan people in the primary.

They stated this in a statement by the group’s coordinator, Godwin Aigbiremonle and made available to newsmen in Benin, Edo State, yesterday.

The group described the PDP as a formidable party that is highly democratically structured, recalling the order by Governor Godwin Obaseki that all aspirants be given the opportunity to participate in the party primary.

They wondered why Esan Central leaders would want to impose candidates on the constituency when leaders of the party at the state and national levels have kicked against endorsement of candidates for the elections.

“We are aware that some group of PDP leaders in Edo Central with a penchant for suppressing the wishes of the people want to impose candidates on Esan people. The PDP as a party is highly democratically structured. And there are provisions for primaries in the party’s constitution.”

While stating that clandestine anti-democratic moves towards imposing House of Assembly candidate on Esan Central Constituents would be resisted, the group vowed to head to court to seek justice saying the welfare of Esan Central constituents remains their priority.