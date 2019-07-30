Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Bayelsa State has raised the alarm over alleged cloning of delegates’ identities, allegedly by the party chairman, Cleopas Moses, ahead of the September 3 governorship primary.

But the party, through its spokesman, Osom Mackbere, dismissed the allegation, saying that Moses is not involved in any manipulation of the delegates.

The stakeholders, called Integrity Group (IG), in a statement by their coordinator, Tony Ile, accused the party leadership of commencing the process to manipulate the delegates with a directive to ward and local government statutory delegates to submit details of their voter’s identity card and PDP membership card numbers to the party.

He said those not ready to comply with the directives are branded as traitors and are being harassed by political thugs to part with the details.

Ile called on the party national leadership to intervene and set up a committee to investigate the “serious and grievous” allegations against the party leadership.

He also pleaded with Governor Seriake Dickson to call the state leadership to order before its actions polarise the party, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

“It is quiet unfortunate for anyone to indulge in such an inglorious act.

“The only plausible explanation for the funny act is to clone the cards to exclude some delegates that do not support their preferred candidates.

“We do not believe that our party executive in this state, which is expected to show good conduct in the affairs as it relates to the conduct of the PDP governorship primary, will be involved in the nefarious act.

“The issue of directing ward and local government executive members to submit their party identity cards and voter’s cards’ number is an attempt to discredit and undermine the good lofty intentions of the national leadership to conduct free and credible primary of the party.

“The illegal act would further polarise our party and make us vulnerable for defeat at the November 16 poll.

“Aggrieved members will have no other options than to seek refuge in other political platforms,” Ile said.

However, Mackbere, in a swift response, said the IG is a faceless group bent on spreading fake news with the motive to destabilise the party.

“We are not aware of such allegations. But I am happy that they have made it known that they have filed their complaint to the highest organ of the party to investigate and administer sanctions.

“For a fact, such things are not happening within our party,” he said.