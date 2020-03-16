Tony John, Port Harcourt

Kengema Unity Forum (KUF) has raised the alarm of a plot by some politicians to assassinate its founder and leader, Sobomabo Jackrich, in Rivers State.

The allegation was made public yesterday, during an emergency meeting at the premises of the former Niger Delta agitator in Degema.

It came barely 48 hours after the ex-agitator had raised the alarm that some political leaders were after his life.

Spokesman of the group, Alalibo Felix, who read the communique, claimed that the assassination was hatched to be executed before the 2023 election.

In the communique, KUF alleged it had uncovered “a plot to withdraw Jackrich’s security detail, attack on his convoy, arrest, detain and prosecute him, plan to raid his home and plant guns in his house.”

Jackrich, also known as Egberipapa in his hay days, from Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, was a former Caretaker Committee chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.