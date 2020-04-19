Lukman Olabiyi

A Civil Society Organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has accused the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Command of attempting to cover up facts so as to shield two cops who allegedly shot dead two persons while enforcing Covid-19 lock down in the state.

Executive director, RULAAC, Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, said, the organisation was making efforts to identify who was not telling the truth among the police and witnesses .

“In the case of Anambra, the difference we see is the apparent attempt by the police command to twist the facts, cover up and shield the police killers. We need to ascertain, between the police and witnesses, who is lying, we have already called on the Governor of Anambra State to invoke his powers and set up an independent inquiry to go to the root of the matter to unravel the truth and recommend measures to ensure justice and a prevention of the repeat of that tragedy,” Nwanguma said.