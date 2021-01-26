Ben Dunno, Warri

A Fellow, Chattered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management, (CIPDM), Mr. TY Mahmud, has described the ‘Who Is Who Award’ conferred on Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Garba Baba Umar, as a well deserved honour to a highly distinguished law enforcer.

Extolling the rare leadership qualities of AIG Umar, in a congratulatory message for the recognition accorded him, Comrade TY Mahmud, noted that the exemplary leadership of the officer remained unequalled in the police force.

He applauded the credible and transparent judgement of the members of the ‘Who Is Who In Nigeria’, for considering AIG Umar worthy to be admitted into its hall of fame, noting that the recipient was eminently qualified considering his remarkable accomplishments as an officer and mentorship role in the force.

According to the statement; “Your nomination/Award into the hall of fame; ‘Who Is Who In Nigeria’, among other leaders who combine character and skills, with positive impact to humanity in our time, is certainly not surprise to those who know you in depth and has followed your amazing track records over the years”.

“Without mincing word, it is a well deserved honour and I am not only pleased to congratulate you, but proud to be associated with you and the mentorship you have painstakingly inculcated in me as an enduring legacy to shaping me”.

“Permit me therefore, on behalf of my humble and loyal self, the entire members of my family, to join millions of well wishers across the globe to sincerely thank and congratulate you for achieving this envious height”.

He said; “You have set many precedencies; you have set paces; you have provided leadership solutions, to most difficult leadership problems through your diplomatic and ingenuity leadership style, skills and character. This has compelled your followers alike to believe in your purposeful/ directional leadership”.

“Talent can neither be hired or fired, but can only be deployed. You are a talented leader that circumstance and event has tested, proven and trusted, over time”.

“You have built an empire of greatness. Sustaining this, can only be achieved, when you successfully process and produce your like and prepare them for the next future”.

Continuing; “By so doing, AIG Umar, will not just be empowering individuals but helping to fix Nigeria of our dream which will in turn permeate your legacy to linger on”.

“Legacy is not what you leave with people, but what you leave in people. Through this, posterity will be kind, merciful and indelible throughout the chequered history of this great country, as this world is only but a stage”.

“On this note sir, I wish to re-echo it over and again, that I will continue to support you like a pillar to your life battles till the end. Wishing you the very best in your endeavors. May Allah grant all your heart desires, dreams and aspirations in life”, he stated.

AIG Garba Baba Umar passed out of the Police Academy in 1990 and was attached to the Oke Aro Division of the Force in old Ondo State in 1991; was DCO Otun Ekiti in the Old Ondo State in 1992; was O/C D1 State CID Ondo State in 199; DCO/2i/c Divisional Police Headquarters, Argungu in 1993;

He was DCO/2ic Bagudu Divisional Headquarters, Kebbi State in 1993; 2i/c Operations, Department of Operations, Kebbi State in 1995; O/C Monitoring Unit, Murtala Mohammed International Airport in 1995; O/C TARMAC/Presidential Lounge, Murtala Mohammed International Airport in 1998; DCO Murtala Mohammed International Airport in 1998; O/C Operations, Murtala Mohammed International Airport in 2000 and Staff Officer R/F Force Headquarters Annex Lagos in 2000.

He later became Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ikoyi-Lagos from 2001 to 2005; Commander 19 PMF Squadron, Port Harcourt-Rivers State from 2005 to 2009; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Force Criminal Intelligence & Investigation Dept. FHQ, Abuja from 2009 to 2011;

From there, he became the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Admin), Police College Kaduna in 201; Director Analytical Tracking & Interception Centre (ATIC) FCIID Abuja from 2011 to 2015; and Assistant Commissioner of Police FCIID Annex, Kaduna in 2015.